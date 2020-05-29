Resurfacing work between A55 at Northop and A494 on track to be completed on time

Resurfacing work on the A55 carriageway between Junction 33 Northop and the A494 St David’s Interchange is on course to be completed on time.

The work is part of ongoing essential carriageway resurfacing on the A55 between Ewloe to Broughton area and A483 Wrexham to Pulford area over the next few years.

The first phase took place in February this year between Junctions 35 – 34.

Originally the work would have taken place after the summer holidays however, because of the coronavirus pandemic and the requirement for essential travel only, the low volume of traffic means the work is being carried in May and June.

Seventy per cent of the work is now complete with 3.2 km of surfacing work and roads repairs now complete.

Contractors will now move to the eastbound carriageway to continue to programme of work which is currently on track to finish by Monday, June 8.

The work which began on May 17 consists of three weekends of 24 hour working with a full A55/A494 closure of each direction in turn from J33 of the A55 Northop to St David’s Interchange of the A494 with diversions in place.

During the week there will be full overnight A55/A494 closure of each direction with diversions. A full closure allows work to be carried out on both lanes at the same time, reducing the amount of time needed to complete the work.

The Welsh Government said, “the work needs to be done to maintain the condition of the carriageway, protect the safety of the travelling public and to remove the risk of increasing unplanned closures.

Not carrying out this work would lead to further deterioration of the carriageway resulting in unplanned emergency closures causing more disruption and inconvenience than planned works.

Workers will be following strict social distancing at all times, and will be adhering to the relevant regulations.”

To minimise disruption work is being carried out at weekends and at night.

For the safety of motorists and to allow the work to set one lane will be closed on weekdays.