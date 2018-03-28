independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

Three teenagers jailed for torturing a friend in Chester after they believed he had ‘grassed them up’

Published: Wednesday, Mar 28th, 2018
Three teenagers who tortured a friend in Chester after they believed he had ‘grassed them up’ to the police have been jailed.

Joe Cunnah, 19, of Norris Road, Chester, was handed a nine-year prison sentence after admitting charges of causing grievous bodily with intent and false imprisonment.

A 17-year-old boy from Warrington, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty to the same charges and was sentenced to seven years in a young offenders’ institution.

Joshua Parry, 18, of Cemlyn Close, Chester, was jailed for four years after admitting a charge of false imprisonment. He pleaded not guilty to causing grievous bodily with intent and the judge ordered that charge to remain on file.

Following the sentencing at Chester Crown Court on Monday 26 March, Andrea Ellis, a Detective Constable at Cheshire Police, said:

“The 19-year-old victim from Chester was held against his will in the city on 7 October 2017 and assaulted with multiple weapons for a prolonged period of time.

“He suffered numerous injuries, including fractures to his face and jaw, and the incident could have been far worse had he not managed to escape through a bathroom window after his captors had fallen asleep.

“Cheshire Police conducted an extensive investigation into this horrific incident. The vicious and prolonged assault has left the victim with emotional as well as physical scars and we hope that the significant sentences that have been handed out to all three offenders will offer some comfort to him as he looks to rebuild his life.”

Nineteen-year-old Thomas Heenan, of Hoole Lane, Chester, was found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and false imprisonment at Chester Crown Court on March 6 in relation to the case.

