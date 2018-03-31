Three taken to hospital as firefighters including a crew from Deeside battle Hoole house fire

Three people were taken to hospital last night suffering from burns and smoke inhalation after a fire broke out at a house in Hoole, Chester.

Firefighters from Deeside joined colleagues from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service as they battled the large blaze at the house on Phillip Street on Friday evening.

Six fire appliances and an hydraulic aerial platform attended the the fire, Police cordoned off the area around the street as emergency services responded to the incident.

The fire involved a mid-terrace property and also affected two adjoining properties.

Tom Dunn (@tomdunn26) posted this video on Twitter of firefighters battling the blaze

Big house fire on Phillip Street in Hoole – two people receiving treatment – 2 fire engines trying to contain it #Chester @ChesterChron pic.twitter.com/RROfoFU4XW — Tom Dunn (@tomdunn26) March 30, 2018

Another video posted on Snapchat shows the extent of the fire and the emergency services responding.

In a statement a spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue service said;

“At 9.20pm on Friday 30th March 2018, five fire engines and one hydraulic platform vehicle from Cheshire, as well as one fire engine from Deeside in North Wales, attended a house fire in Chester.

Three casualties self evacuated prior to fire service arrival, they were all treated by ambulance paramedics at the scene before being taken to hospital suffering from burns and smoke inhalation.

The team used one seven metre ladder, six breathing apparatus, three hose reels, one jet and height safety equipment to extinguish the fire.”