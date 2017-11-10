Three North Wales Police officers to face misconduct proceedings following IPCC investigation

Three North Wales Police officers are to face misconduct meetings following an Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) investigation into police contact with Emma Baum prior to her murder in Penygroes.

The IPCC investigation looked at the police response to a call from a member of the public on the morning of 18 July 2016, the day Ms Baum’s body was found. It also examined contact police had concerning Ms Baum on three previous occasions.

In the investigator’s opinion, two officers have a case to answer for misconduct for allegedly failing to respond appropriately to concerns which Ms Baum’s mother stated she raised with them directly on the morning of 17 July 2016. One officer has a case to answer for misconduct for allegedly failing to comply with the force’s domestic violence guidance.

The meetings are due to take place during November 2017.

The IPCC investigation concluded in July 2017 and North Wales Police agreed with the investigator’s opinion that the three officers have a case to answer for misconduct. Further information from the IPCC investigation is expected to be published following the conclusion of the meetings.

Ms Baum’s family have asked that their privacy continues to be respected.