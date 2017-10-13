Deeside drugs crackdown sees police arrest three men on Thursday

File Picture

A police crackdown on the drugs trade in Deeside has seen three men arrested for alleged drugs offences following a police operation carried out yesterday, October 12.

Officers from the Eastern Tasking Team and the Cheshire and North Wales Armed Alliance seized a significant amount of class A drugs and a large quantity of cash during the operation.

One witness to the operation who doesn’t want to be named said they saw up to five police vehicles stop a green Jaguar car on 10th Avenue, Deeside Industrial Estate.

Armed Alliance Police later confirmed through an update on social media the strike on car and occupant was related the drugs operation in Deeside.

Three men, a 48-year-old from Merseyside and two 30-year-old local men are currently in custody at Wrexham police station.

Detective Inspector Mark Hughes said;

“This is the latest example of planned police activity to disrupt the activity of organised crime groups attempting to bring drugs into the Deeside area and is in line with the forces’ Operation Scorpion which directly targets those involved in serious and organised crime.

Police executed a number of Misuse of Drugs Act search warrants in Deeside on Tuesday targeting groups involved in the supply of controlled drugs in the area.

The raids came as part of a ‘pro-active and pre-planned operation’ which included warrants being executed in Holywell.

During the operation, a 50-year-old man from the Manchester area was arrested for alleged supply of controlled drugs offences and is currently detained at a local Police Station.

Police say no other arrests were made but a quantity of controlled drugs, associated paraphernalia and a large amount of cash were seized and those investigations continue.

“If you have information, call 101 or if you would rather pass on information anonymously please phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”