Three more drugs raids in Deeside today as Police keep pressure up on dealers

Officers from North Flintshire have raided three more addresses today, Friday 24 November as Police keep up the pressure on local drug dealers.

A quantity of Class A drugs were seized after warrants were executed at three properties.

Todays action follows information given to the police by members of the local community, a spokesperson for North Flintshire policing team said;

“More drugs seized and enquiries will be ongoing. We will not stop. The community doesn’t want you there. A big thanks to everyone who has contacted us to provide information to get rid of this filth from our streets, a real team effort!”

Officers also made an arrest in Mold today after vehicle which had stopped was found to contain Class A drugs the passenger of the car was detained.

Seized today in Flintshire following stop of vehicle. Enquiries ongoing. Any info on drugs call 101or crimestoppers #opblake #moreteamcakes @NWPSouthFlints pic.twitter.com/7XyAKHIPHU — SgtMichaelWilson (@NwpMWilson) November 24, 2017

Yesterday Police raided four addresses in the Deeside area as the crackdown on drug dealers in the area continues.

Officers from North Flintshire executed four warrants resulting in the seizure of Class A Drugs and a quantity of cash was also recovered.

Officers say several arrests were made during today’s operation.

In a social media update a spokesperson said;

“We hope you have noticed the increased Police Presence in some of the areas you highlighted to us as being used for drug dealing but we know the job is far from being finished.

“Please help us to fulfill our commitment to you about reducing the drug problem in north Flintshire.”

On Tuesday officers from North Flintshire joined 250 police colleagues in a huge drugs related operation throughout north Wales and the north west of England, targeting organised crime groups supplying controlled drugs into north Wales

Operation Zeus, led by North Wales Police and assisted by colleagues from GMP and Merseyside Police raided 27 properties across north Wales and north west England to tackle the supply of cocaine across the region.

Fifteen people were arrested for offences ranging from being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs to money laundering and all were questioned at Police Stations in North Wales.

Ten have been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, all appeared before Caernarfon Magistrates today, Thursday 23rd November.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Inspector Lee Boycott said:

“Despite a number of people having been charged I’d still like to hear from anyone else who can assist us in our objective of tackling serious and organised crime.

Yesterday’s (Tuesday’s) operation was both complex and time consuming and I’m extremely grateful to the local communities for their patience and understanding whilst events unfolded.

I want to personally reassure them that tackling organised crime remains our priority.”

“Our commitment in keeping our communities safe remains a priority and in line with the forces’ Operation Scorpion’ is directly targeting serious and organised crime.

Possession and distribution of controlled drugs will not be tolerated and we will continue to take positive, robust action.

We can’t tackle this problem alone and key to our work is intelligence and I cannot emphasise enough the importance of the community sharing their concerns with us.”

Information can be passed by contacting the control room direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or phoning 101 or alternatively you can contact us anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.