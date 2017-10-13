Three charged with class A drugs supply offences following police operation in Deeside

Car stopped by Police in Deeside

Three men arrested for alleged drugs offences following a police operation in Deeside on Thursday have been charged police have said.

A 48-year-old man from Merseyside and two 30-year-old local men have been charged with conspiracy to supply class A drugs into the Deeside area.

All have been remanded in custody and will appear before Wrexham Magistrates on Saturday morning

Police officers from the Eastern Tasking Team and the Cheshire and North Wales Armed Alliance seized a significant amount of class A drugs and a large quantity of cash during yesterdays operation.

One witness to the operation who didn’t want to be named said they saw up to five police vehicles stop a green Jaguar car on 10th Avenue, Deeside Industrial Estate.

Armed Alliance Police later confirmed through an update on social media the strike on car and occupant was related the drugs operation in Deeside.

Detective Inspector Mark Hughes said;

“This is the latest example of planned police activity to disrupt the activity of organised crime groups attempting to bring drugs into the Deeside area and is in line with the forces’ Operation Scorpion which directly targets those involved in serious and organised crime.

Police executed a number of Misuse of Drugs Act search warrants in Deeside on Tuesday targeting groups involved in the supply of controlled drugs into the area.

The raids came as part of a ‘pro-active and pre-planned operation’ which included warrants being executed in Holywell.

During the operation, a 50-year-old man from the Manchester area was arrested for alleged supply of controlled drugs offences and is currently detained at a local Police Station.

Police say no other arrests were made but a quantity of controlled drugs, associated paraphernalia and a large amount of cash were seized and those investigations continue.

“If you have information, call 101 or if you would rather pass on information anonymously please phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”