Three burglars who targeted hotels including St David Park in Ewloe jailed

Three prolific burglars who deliberately targeted hotels in Deeside and Cheshire and trying to steal guests cars have been sent to prison for more than three years.

Mark Canavan, aged 50, of Bannerman Street, Liverpool, Thomas Sweeney, aged 47, of Molyneux Close, Huyton in Liverpool and Christopher Wade, aged 48, from Birch Road, Huyton, Liverpool pleaded guilty to conspiracy to burglary and were sentenced to three and a half years at Chester Crown Court on Thursday, 7 December.

The court heard how Canavan, Sweeney and Wade committed four hotel burglaries in Liverpool, Chester, Stratford -upon-Avon and Frodsham where they entered hotel bedrooms, stole valuables and vehicle keys before stealing the cars from the hotel car park.

Canavan was caught on CCTV stealing a Mercedes vehicle from the car park at the Old Hall Hotel, Main Street in Frodsham. Canavan had taken the car keys from a bedroom at the hotel. He then travelled down to the Crown Plaza Hotel on Bridgefoot in Stratford-upon-Avon and stole a BMW after committing a burglary in one of the hotel rooms, it was recovered on Albion Street, Liverpool.

The trio also stole a Skoda Fabia from an address on Garden Lane in Liverpool and went to St David’s Hotel in Ewloe.

They attempted to steal car keys from a man’s jacket but were chased off the car park and escaped in the Skoda they had originally stolen before being caught by officers.

As well has serving time in prison, the trio have all been handed criminal behaviour orders which include: not entering Cheshire, not being together in a public place within England and Wales and not entering any bed and breakfast, guest house or hotel as well as any associated car park of the premises in England and Wales without a pre-paid booking.

Detective Sergeant Nick Henderson, of Chester CID, said:

“This is the first case in the country to ban criminals from being together in a public place within England and Wales and enter Cheshire.

“Canavan, Sweeney and Wade are all prolific criminals with a long history of committing similar offences like these across the North West. The sentences and subsequent criminal behaviour order handed down to them are a great result for the victims and local businesses who were targeted.”

Sam Chapman Community Safety Officer, Cheshire West and Chester Council from the Anti-Social Behaviour Unit said: “The Police and Council work closely in partnership to make communities safer for all persons.

“The implementation of Criminal Behaviour Orders will prevent organised criminals Canavan, Wade and Sweeny’s anti-social behaviour affecting members of the public.

“Their criminal behaviour caused significant financial impact and has had a detrimental impact on people’s lives. We continue to work hard to make our communities thriving places to visit, work and live.”