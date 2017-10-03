Three arrested in connection with fatal hit and run incident in Holywell

Police say they have made three arrests in relation to the hit and run incident in Holywell over the weekend, in which 18-year-old Liam Simpson lost his life.

Two men, aged 28 and 21 years, from the local area are currently under arrest and being treated in hospital, and a 23 year old woman is in police custody being questioned by detectives.

Det Chief Inspector Andrew Williams said:

“People from all walks of life are understandably disgusted by what has happened and it is quite clear to me that they want to help.

I am sincerely grateful to those who have come forward so far; they have undoubtedly helped us in reaching this point in the investigation.

Nevertheless, there is still a huge amount of work to do to make sure those responsible for Liam’s death, and the subsequent torturous ordeal his loved ones and friends are now suffering, are held fully accountable for what they have done.

“Therefore once again I encourage anyone with any information, no matter how minor they feel it may be, to come forward. I am more than happy to take calls through the 101 system or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.”

Police were called to the scene of the collision on Well Hill in Holywell at around 6.45pm on Saturday.

On arrival at the scene offciers found a young man later named as Liam Simpson had sadly had lost his life as a result of being struck by a black BWM car, the driver had fled the scene.