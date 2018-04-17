independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

This pooch was found by police wandering on the A494 in Deeside

Tuesday, Apr 17th, 2018
Officers from North Wales Rural Police team are appealing for the owners of a stray dog which was loose on the A494 this afternoon to come forward.

The dog was was found at around 4pm on the busy road at Aston Hill, a roads policing unit and the rural police team checked to see if the dog was microchipped but one wasn’t found.

The dog is now with the the council dog warden and will only be able to be claimed tomorrow.

Under laws which came into force in 2016 dog owners must ensure their dog is microchipped and their details are kept up to date.

Microchipping is a vital tool in helping reunite stray dogs with their owners.

