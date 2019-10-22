Thirteenth annual Flintshire Business Awards 2019 celebrated

The thirteenth annual Flintshire Business Awards were celebrated at an award ceremony at Soughton Hall recently.

The Awards, whose headline sponsor was for the tenth year AGS Security Systems, recognise excellence and outstanding performance by businesses across the county.

The winners of the nine categories were revealed at the exclusive black tie award event on Friday 18 October. With an audience of more than 200 influential business people, Flintshire companies were celebrated for their successes.

The Lord Barry Jones Legacy Award, was presented by the Rt Hon. Lord Barry Jones to Steve Morgan of P&A Group based in Mold, in recognition of his outstanding services to local business and the economy.

The Rt Hon Lord Jones, President of Flintshire in Business said:

“I am thrilled to present this award to Mr. Steve Morgan who richly deserves to receive this recognition for the outstanding work he does in support of our great County of Flintshire – really well done!”

Flintshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Councillor Derek Butler, said:

“I’d like to congratulate all of this year’s winners. Competition has, as always, been fierce – I don’t envy the judges having to make their decision! It’s great to see the Awards going from strength to strength as we celebrate the success of business across the county.”

“I’d also like to thank our headline sponsors, AGS Security Systems and all our other sponsors, who, once again, have made this wonderful event possible. It’s encouraging that Flintshire businesses see the value in these Awards and want to support each other.”

Jonathan Turner, Managing Director of AGS Security Systems, congratulated all the finalists, saying:

“We are proud to be the headline sponsor of the Flintshire Business Awards 2019. We’ve been involved with Flintshire Business Awards for ten consecutive years and the Awards recognise the immense talent, innovation and ambition within the county.

“At AGS we get to witness the success stories year on year at the awards. That’s why we are delighted to be part of the Flintshire Business Awards once again and to help celebrate the achievements of the many organisations. Our company knows more than most what winning one of these awards means to entrants”

The winners and sponsors of the award categories are listed below:

Award Sponsor Winner Apprenticeship Cambria for Business Georgia Jones, Wates Group Business Person of the Year Edge Transport Steve Evans – Parry & Evans Ltd Best Business Over 10 Employees KK Fine Foods PLC Click Convert Best Business Under 10 employees Pro Networks Cariad Gin – Clwydian Range Distillery Limited Best Business to work for P & A Group Parry & Evans Ltd Best Social Enterprise Galliford Try Danger Point Most Socially Responsible Business Wates Construction Hope Mountain Bed and Breakfast Innovation, Technology & Enterprise Kingspan Insulated Panels Remsdaq Ltd

