Thieves target solar farms in North Wales

Police say two solar farms have been targeted by thieves who stole solar panels and equipment.

PC Will Jones warned has now warned people not to “fall foul” of a black market in green energy as the panels could potentially be used on domestic and commercial buildings.

He said: “168 panels were taken from a container on the solar site near St George, Abergele, overnight on Wednesday and a solar site at Llanelian, Colwyn Bay, was also targeted on Wednesday or Thursday night.

“Those responsible clearly knew what they were doing and would have used a vehicle to take the panels and equipment away. We are appealing to anyone who saw any vehicle on or near the sites to contact us.

“The panels could potentially be used on houses or offices and I would appeal to anyone who is offered any for sale to get in touch on 101.”