Thieves spotted stealing from Connah’s Quay charity clothes bank in broad daylight

Flintshire County Council is urging anyone who spots people stealing clothes from charity clothes banks to report them to the police.

The call comes after brazen thieves were spotted on several occasions raiding a clothes bank in broad daylight on the former Somerfield car park in Connah’s Quay.

One local resident, who wishes to keep his identity private, said the situation is getting worse, he’s seen people diving head first into the metal clothes bank container and rummage for clothes on a number of occasions.

On Monday a man was photographed with his top half inside the container, he was taking clothes out of the bank and passing them to a woman who was sizing them up before putting them into a rucksack.

Clothes which were pulled out but unwanted were thrown on the floor outside of the charity bank.

The following morning a man was also photographed with his legs dangling from clothes bank as he looked for freshly deposited clothes. He was seen to fill at least one bag with clothes.

Steve Jones, Chief Officer Streetscene and Transportation said;

“Textile banks are provided at various sites across Flintshire by the Council for residents to dispose of unwanted clothes and footwear which are then recycled or reused.

If any incidents of theft are witnessed by the public, they should be reported to North Wales Police.”

If you spot anything suspicious you can contact police using the live web chat – Here: live-chat-support