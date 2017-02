A thief cut the cable on a lock to steal a bicycle from Broughton Retail Park,

The bike was locked and stored in a shelter at the side of Tesco Stores.

It was taken sometime between 5am and 12pm on Saturday January.

Police say the offender cut the bike cable from Silver and Green GT Transeo hybrid bike bike the thief also took the cable and lock.

If you have any information about the bike police are asking you to call 101 quoting ref RC17012791