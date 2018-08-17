UPDATE – Dog reunited with owner

Great news – the two dogs have been reunited with their owner.
Great news – the two dogs have been reunited with their owner.
North Wales Health Board given top award for its support of the armed forces
Deeside 6 off to a flyer as first students to take exams post sparkling set of A-level results.
Appeal launched over housing plans at former Saltney bakery site
Police ask for help in locating a Flintshire man wanted for attempted robbery and assault.
“We care about the student experience and it’s about investing in it” – Clearing gets underway at Wrexham Glyndŵr University
Gladstone Playing Fields plays host to a free summer sports event today