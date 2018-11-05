These are the five young people vying to represent Alyn and Deeside in the Welsh Youth Parliament

Polls opened at 10am today in the election for the first-ever Welsh Youth Parliament.

40 Welsh Youth Parliament Members will be elected by a ‘First Past the Post’ system, returning one young person for each electoral constituency in Wales including Alyn and Deeside.

A further 20 seats will be elected by ‘partner organisations to ensure the representation of diverse groups of young people.’

All 60 Welsh Youth Parliament Members will have equal status, with the same role and responsibilities in the Parliament.

Voting, which is carried out electronically, is open until 5pm on Sunday, November 25, voter registration closes on 16 November.

More here: youthparliament.wales/voting-guidance

There are five candidates in Alyn and Deeside, you can view more about each one below.

The young person with the most votes will represent Alyn and Deeside in the Welsh Youth Parliament for a two-year term.