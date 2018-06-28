independent news and information website for the towns and villages which lie alongside the River Dee in north Wales, from Connah's Quay to the border with Chester.

There’s a new cat in town – well, high above the A494!

Published: Thursday, Jun 28th, 2018
Share:

Lots of people have been in touch over the last few days to say a cat ‘sculpture’ has appeared alongside the A494 in Deeside.

The lifesize feline statue appeared sometime on Monday on top of a billboard frame just past the former RAF Sealand base on the Westbound side.

Some questioned whether it had been fitted with a covert speed camera to catch those speeding in the new 50mph zone -unlikely as there’s pretty much always a queue.

The sculpture bears a striking resemblance to one perched on 12 ft pole above Kelsterton Road in Connah’s Quay.

It was in place for a day or so before mysteriously disappearing –

Netty Hodson, who tipped us off about the Connah’s Quay cat took the opportunity to go an seen the new cat in town alongside the A494.

The Connah’s Quay cat made a fleeting appearance in May – it’s believed ‘men in grey suits’ sanctioned its removal just a day after it had been installed –  Deesidecom contacted the council about the cat but they did not respond.

The cat statues have been created by Flintshire artist ‘Random’ – dubbed by local media as the ‘Flintshire Banksy.’

The artist is well known locally for his intricate portraits of ‘ordinary people doing ordinary things’ such as the Salmon Fisherman and the Merchant Seaman which appeared on green buoys on Dock Road.

More recently Random created a mural honouring the late Sir Terry Pratchett on a council-owned wall near Buckley town council building.

 

His work isn’t to everyone’s taste, however, when asked about ‘Flintshire Banksey’ art one grumpy County Councillor said a few years ago: “I’m not very happy about it.

You have to draw a line somewhere. Wherever you go in the USA, this sort of art form seems to be encouraged, and to some people, it seems to be a gross act of vandalism.

If these people want to want to draw attention to some of these outrageous drawings perhaps we should have a special board and let them draw away to their hearts. But for goodness sake, leave the public buildings alone.”

LATEST NEWS:

Health boards in Wales issued guidance to allow termination of pregnancy medication to be taken at home

Unsurprisingly plans to force a merger between Flintshire and Wrexham Councils have been binned…again

The happiest plane in the world? Beluga XL stunning paint job revealed

Leader newspaper publishers NWN Mold HQ up for sale

Up to £10m could be lent to council-owned housing company for affordable housing

North Wales Police Officers want better access to Taser, survey shows

Flintshire Councillors want tougher action against residents using gardens as rubbish dumps

Armed forces reservists honoured in Flintshire today

Police say a woman has died today from injuries sustained in collision earlier this month in Greenfield

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn