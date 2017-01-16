Theatr Clwyd’s new Director of Creative Engagement will promote power of performing arts to young people & wider community

Gwennan Mair Jones

Theatr Clwyd has appointed Gwennan Mair Jones as their first Director of Creative Engagement.

Gwennan has joined from Cwmni’r Frân Wen, a theatre company on Angelsey that creates exciting, challenging and inspiring theatre for young people.

Theatr Clwyd Creative Engagement team currently works with over 45,000 young people and 120 schools every year to advance creativity and develop new skills.

As Director of Creative Engagement, Gwennan will continue the theatre’s work with young people and the wider community to “promote the transformational power of the performing arts, providing creative learning and community engagement of the highest possible standard.”

A company of Welsh artists – actors, musicians, dancers and writers are now in rehearsal for TheatrClwyd@Elfed, a week of artistic intervention in all areas of the school at Elfed High School in Buckley, Flintshire at the end of January.

Speaking today Gwennan said;

I am very excited to be part of Theatr Clwyd’s family. Here I feel will be given the space to explore, the foundations to grow and develop my passion for using theatre to make a difference. I believe there is much more to be done to develop community engagement in Wales and I want Clwyd to be at the forefront of innovation in creating a cultural home for our community.

Tamara Harvey, Theatr Clwyd’s Artistic Director, said;

One of the great joys of being an artistic director is the opportunity it creates to work with inspiring artists. Gwennan’s fierce belief in and commitment to how and why we engage with all those in our community is already an inspiration and I can’t wait for all that we will create together at Theatr Clwyd.

Gwennan is a graduate of the Liverpool Institute for Performing Arts is a former student at Ysgol y Moelwyn in Blaenau Ffestiniog.

Specialising in community drama, her passion lies in exploring the power of the arts to transform communities and empower, engage and promote positive change to groups from diverse backgrounds.

Gwennan’s recent projects include Ar y Stryd, street theatre with over 40 young people on the streets of North Wales which tackles the issue of homelessness and the refugee crisis.

Also Ryffians, a participatory arts and intergenerational project developed with Age Cymru, which supported Theatr Genedlaethol’s touring production of Mrs Reynolds a’r Cenna Bach.

For Sbectol, following a 15 day lock-in in Caernarfon’s Market Hall, 30 young people created a unique theatrical performance in the form of an immersive theatre gig for an audience of 400 young people.

Over the last two years Gwennan has created groups within the communities of Gwynedd, Mon and Conwy.