Theatr Clwyd’s annual Family Arts Festival was a huge success with over 3400 attending

Theatr Clwyd’s Family Arts Festival has been hailed a huge success after thousands of families joined in with last weekends events.

The event, now an annual feature of the Theatr Clwyd programme, took place over three days throughout the theatre and outside, with a wide range of shows and activities available for all ages – from babies to grandparents.

A packed programme offered more than 25 different shows, screenings, events and activities between Friday morning and Sunday evening, 28 – 30 July. Over 3400 families attended over the three days.

Shows at Family Arts Festival ranged from Head in the Clouds, a playful multi-sensory show for babies and infants up to age 4, to The Hogwallops, a spectacular circus inspired production, based loosely on The Twits, Roald Dahl’s humorous children’s book.

The programme also included a variety of children’s shows, dance workshops for families and grandparents from Rambert, Britain’s oldest dance company, beatbox in Welsh and English from Welsh beatboxer Mr Phormula, and a fun, interactive, half-hour version of the opera Carmen by Welsh National Opera.

Family friendly events included Welsh storytelling, a creative hub with art, crafts and participation and a masterclass in Devising Theatre. Over 300 children has their faces painted. Film screenings included the new release, Despicable Me 3.

Gwennan Mair Jones, Theatr Clwyd’s Director of Creative Engagement said;

It was brilliant to welcome so many families up the hill for our Family Arts Weekend. The theatre was buzzing with shows, events and activities in both Welsh and English, about which we’ve had many lovely comments. We would like like to thank everyone who came along and made it an unforgettable long weekend.

Theatr Clwyd will throw its door wide open for an access all areas Open Day, with lots of different activities on offer, on Sunday 15th October between 11am and 4pm.