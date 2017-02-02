Theatr Clwyd unlocks power of creativity at Elfed High School, Buckley

Theatr Clwyd unlocks the power of creativity with a special ‘arts intervention week’ at Elfed High School, Buckley

Theatr Clwyd at Elfed inspires and challenges the school community with a unique week of engagement between professional performers and school students and staff.

Theatr Clwyd takes its arts intervention team to Buckley this week. From Monday 30 January – Friday 3 February a team of professional arts practitioners – actors, musicians, dancers, a beatboxer, visual artists, writers and a rapper – will unleash students’ creativity at Elfed High School through artistic interventions, provocations and challenges to inspire the entire school community through the arts.

A series of artistic ‘events’ will take place throughout the school day, every day. These are planned to be quite different from the curriculum, taking place not in classrooms but in the less formal school spaces; corridors or other intersections within the school building.

Rosemary Jones OBE, Headteacher said ;

We are looking forward to welcoming the team from Theatr Clwyd to Elfed High School. The project will provide excellent opportunities for students to be involved with arts activities. Every student and member of staff will be involved, bringing a shared experience to our school in a truly innovative and creative way.

Theatr Clwyd is also working with students from Edge Hill University’s Performing Arts Department, who will perform short 3 minute dramas at various times in various locations during the school day.

Each day the performers with work with a theme; these include love and friendship, dreams and aspirations and fear, and every day there will be a short drama performed in the hall.

Key scenes will be performed from shows, including A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Lord of the Flies, Romeo and Juliet and Blood Brothers.

The team is made up of five core actor/musicians who will be joined by other artists and performers, with a total of 17 involved over the course of the week.

They will performing material ranging from Olly Murs to Shakespeare; from a speech given by Queen Elizabeth 1 to her troops at the time of the Armada in 1588 to work submitted by Elfed students.

Writer Sally Anglesea will work with Elfed students throughout the week to produce short plays, prose, monologues and songs. Theatr Clwyd at Elfed will culminate with a performance for the whole school in the hall on Friday, which will incorporate some of the students work.

The week is directed by Emyr John, Theatr Clwyd’s Creative Associate, who said;