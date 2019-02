Theatre Clwyd will host its first ever beer and cider festival on Saturday.

A whole host of quality, local breweries will showcase their finest selection of beers and ciders to sample; from the classic IPAs and session ales to the bizarrely-flavoured, strong porters.

Live music will keep festival goers entertained while experts from the beer and cider industry will be on hand to keep drinkers informed as they hop from one brewery stand to the next.

The Mold theatre will have nine pop-up bars and cask beer stillage, plus some “brilliant beer-friendly food (yeah, we’re talking pizzas!), entertainment and a buzzing, beer-loving atmosphere.”

Time: 2pm – 8pm

How the event will work…

Book a ticket below here via the box office – 01352 701521

On the day, your ticket is exchanged for a wristband (ID to be shown before receiving wristband) and you’ll get a complimentary drink.

You can then purchase tokens at £4 each and exchange them for a pint of your choice…

Featuring:

Purple Moose Brewery | Loka Polly | Hafod Brewing Company | Jaspel’s Anglesey Craft Cider| Snowdon Craft Lager | Wander Beyond Brewing | Bragdy Conwy Brewery | Cwrw Iâl Brewing Company | The Alchemist

With music by Port Sunlight Sea Dogs and ME and Deboe