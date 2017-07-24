Theatr Clwyd is gearing up for 3 action packed days of entertainment at this weekends Family Arts Festival

Theatr Clwyd is gearing up for three action packed days of shows, storytelling, face art, music, dance, cinema and crafts at the upcoming Family Arts Festival.

The exciting weekend of family performances begins on Friday 28 through to Sunday 30 July and includes circus skills in The Hogwallops.

A show with performances throughout the weekend for everyone aged 5 and upwards, it combines physical comedy, theatrical storytelling and slapstick in a chaotic and colourful tale of a family of misfits.

Heart-stopping aerial and floor acrobatics combine with an original live score to create an absurd portrayal of everyday life.

Another unmissable highlight on Saturday and Sunday is Children Are Stinky, a sensation at the Edinburgh Fringe it promises 3-12-year-olds gripping stunts, daredevil thrills, acrobatics, mischief and laughs.

The Hogwallops has a signed performance at 11am on Saturday and on the same day Children Are Stinky is signed at the 12.30pm performance.

On Friday, step inside a magical white tent for Small Worlds, five interconnected stories for 5 – 11 year olds of a bug, a goose, a fox cub, a cat and a six year old girl.

Also on Friday, Grass is a quirky dance show for young children, age 2-4, and families. Explore the ground and all of its wriggling inhabitants in this joyful show, performed indoors on freshly cut grass!

On Saturday and Sunday Head in the Clouds is a multi-sensory show for babies and infants up to four years old.

This playful show is an enchanting tale of wandering sheep, wonderful clouds and one worried doggie!

Rambert’s Grandparents’ Workshop, on Friday, is inspired by the company’s journey over the past 90 years.

An inspiring historical suitcase full of photographs, Marie Rambert’s personal possessions, music and original props from the company’s repertoire lead participants on a journey of exploration through the company’s history.

This sociable movement workshop is suitable for everyone over the age of 60 and no dance experience is necessary. Rambert’s Family Workshop takes the same story for an intergenerational creative experience for children of all ages and their families.

Interactive ‘eggsperience’

The Family Arts Weekend features two shows performed outdoors on Saturday and Sunday.

In Flying The Nest, for age 4-10, sit in a giant nest and get involved in an interactive ‘eggsperience’ with music, puppetry, facts and fun.

How Time Flies invites age 3-11-year-olds to join a team of archaeologists and help them uncover the hidden truth behind an ancient skeleton, with puppetry and storytelling.

The Creative Hub is open every day for a drop-in arts experience for all ages, featuring crafts, movement and drama workshops to stimulate creativity in a fun and relaxed environment.

For young people aged 12 and over, Celebration brings joy to uncertain times through an exciting live experimental performance packed with energy and playfulness. Expect loud music, costume changes and getting sweaty.

Music in the main bar ranges from Welsh National Opera, performing an opera in 30 minutes with audience participation, to Welsh rapper and beatboxer Mr Phormula.

Welsh language storytelling, featuring the traditional tale of The King with Horse’s Ears, has several sessions every day throughout the weekend.

Family films are screened throughout the weekend in the cinema.

Gwennan Mair Jones, Theatr Clwyd’s Director of Creative Engagement said;

“We are throwing our doors wide open to welcome the whole family – from babies to grandchildren/grandparents – for three days of celebrations featuring brilliant shows, music, workshops, storytelling and cinema. It’s a weekend packed with fun events in Welsh and English, with lots of opportunities to participate. Come up the hill to start your summer with a bang.”

The weekend concludes on Sunday afternoon, 30 July, with an acoustic set by the acclaimed Welsh performer Alys Williams, with Osian Williams from the Welsh indie rock band Candelas.

Family Arts Weekend tickets cost just £2 – £5 and are available now on 01352 701521 or www.theatrclwyd.com.