Theatr Clwyd appoints “world renowned team” to lead major multi million pound redevelopment

Theatr Clwyd has announced it has appointed a “world renowned team” of industry specialists to lead a major redevelopment of the Flintshire arts hub incvluding the construction firm behinds Chester’s award winning Storehouse.

Since it opened 40 years ago Theatr Clwyd has had little investment in its structure and fabric and now requires urgent redevelopment to safeguard the unique benefits this cultural jewel provides for future generations.

The building redevelopment, which is in the early part of the design and development stage, ahead of further funding decisions, is currently supported by the Arts Council of Wales and Flintshire County Council.

Liam Evans-Ford, Theatr Clwyd’s Executive Director, said:

“We are at a critical point in Theatr Clwyd’s history. Our building, a vital resource for Wales, is in need of redevelopment if we are to continue the acclaimed high-quality work both with our communities, on our stages and in our galleries and cinema.

“We are delighted to have attracted a world-class team to guide us through this capital project. Haworth Tompkins are without doubt the foremost theatre architects of our age.“

The scheme will aim to provide:

Essential revenue saving and operating efficiencies

Improved access for the community

Dedicated spaces for young people and their education, and facilities for training in transferable theatre-making skills

Purpose-built Health and Well-being spaces

Revitalised public areas to improve visitor experience and access

Fit-for-purpose catering facilities to drive revenue generation

New dedicated events and meeting spaces

New spaces for rehearsals to support world-class theatre making

The rehousing of all making departments (Including set building, paint workshops and costume-making)

Space for young families to spend time creatively playing and learning

A greener, more energy efficient building

Up to date infrastructure including electrics, air conditioning and mechanics

Theatr Clwyd’s building redevelopment has already attracted the largest ever grant – of £1.012m – from the Arts Council of Wales for this stage of a project, with match funding of £330k from Flintshire County Council.

Kath Davies, Director (Arts Funding Services) of the Arts Council of Wales said:

“The Arts Council of Wales’ recently launched Corporate Plan puts an even greater emphasis than before on diversity and equality of opportunity. The Arts Council is glad therefore to be able to support Theatr Clwyd, through this National Lottery derived grant, to undertake work to improve access and boost its provision to the public.”

Haworth Tompkins, winners of the prestigious RIBA Stirling Prize and one of Europe’s top architectural studios will design the building redevelopment.

Theatre and acoustic design consultancy Charcoalblue will provide auditorium, seating and technical expertise for the building’s various performance and public spaces.

Jack Tilbury, Director of Plann Limited is Project Director for the Capital Redevelopment.

Construction firm Kier Group plc has been appointed to work on the redevelopment of the theatre it has extensive cultural expertise with projects including the multi award-winning Storyhouse in Chester and Aberdeen Music Hall.

Peter Commins, managing director at Kier Construction North West commented:

“We are absolutely delighted to be working with Theatr Clwyd for this exciting project. Our team has a proven track record in delivering top class theatre projects, with collaboration, innovation and social value being fundamental ingredients to achieving the most successful outcome for all project stakeholders.”