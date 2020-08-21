Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 21st Aug 2020

Theatr Clwyd announce programme of outdoor concerts and theatre shows

Following five months of Covid-19 related lockdown, Artistic Director Tamara Harvey and Executive Director Liam Evans-Ford today announce the first performances back at Theatr Clwyd, with a programme of outdoor concerts and theatre shows.

The series of performances will take place on top of the hill beside the theatre from 27 August to 27 September, with limited capacity audiences and social distancing in line with Welsh Government guidance. Tickets for all events are just £5.

Tamara Harvey, said, “All that we want – all that we’ve been fighting for and working for day after day through all of this – is to bring people back up our hill for moments of hope and laughter, and to share in a collective joy. This outdoor season means more to us than is possible to express in words; and brings us one step closer to the day when we can throw open our doors and tell stories together again.”

The programme includes a preview of Tim Price’s brand-new comedy English; a collection of Welsh musical theatre stars performing Welsh of the West End: Live; the family show Three; and an evening of spoken word and soul music entitled Orpheus – performed by Alex Wright and Phil Grainger. There will also be live concerts from Tayo Aluko, Kidsmoke, Aleighcia Scott, The Goat Roper Rodeo Band, Tip Top’s Musical Magic, and Mared Williams.


Throughout this period of closure, Theatr Clwyd has continued to support their audiences and local community – encouraging and facilitating creativity amongst young and old and those most isolated through the major creative programme Theatr Clwyd Together, hosting blood donation sessions for the Welsh Blood Service, distributing food packages to vulnerable families, creating digital dance workshops for those with Parkinson’s, and for the last four weeks, becoming a creative hub for the young people most in need during these times.

For tickets and further information, please visit www.theatrclwyd.com

FULL SUMMER PROGRAMME:

  • Musical theatre star Mared Williams performs her original music, a fusion of folk, soul, and
    pop – 27 August, 7pm
  • Tayo Aluko showcases his baritone voice in An Evening with Tayo Aluko – 28 August, 7pm.
  • Vikki Stone and Natasha Barnes move through a history of women being hilarious in
    musicals; from Sondheim to Streisand, in Funny Gals – 29 August, 7pm
  • Orpheus tells a tale of ancient gods and late-night karaoke through spoken word and soaring
    soul music – 4-5 September
  • A preview of Welsh playwright Tim Price’s brand new comedy English – 6 September, 6pm.
  • Welsh trio The Goat Roper Rodeo Band perform their cosmic ‘Country Blues’ – 18
    September, 7pm
  • Steffan Hughes presents an evening of performances by Welsh musical theatre stars in Welsh of the West End: Live – 19 September, 7pm
  • Three weaves together fairy tales in a spellbinding musical play for children aged 3+ and their families – 20 September, 11am and 2pm
  • Singer-songwriter Aleighcia Scott blends soul, R&amp;B and gospel into her reggae music – 25 September, 7pm
  • Kidsmoke perform their brad of dreamy indie-pop – 26 September, 7pm
  • The Tip Top singers present a celebratory night of musical theatre with Tip Top’s Musical Magic – 27 September, 7pm

For tickets and further information, please visit www.theatrclwyd.com



