Theatr Clwyd announce programme of outdoor concerts and theatre shows

Following five months of Covid-19 related lockdown, Artistic Director Tamara Harvey and Executive Director Liam Evans-Ford today announce the first performances back at Theatr Clwyd, with a programme of outdoor concerts and theatre shows.

The series of performances will take place on top of the hill beside the theatre from 27 August to 27 September, with limited capacity audiences and social distancing in line with Welsh Government guidance. Tickets for all events are just £5.

Tamara Harvey, said, “All that we want – all that we’ve been fighting for and working for day after day through all of this – is to bring people back up our hill for moments of hope and laughter, and to share in a collective joy. This outdoor season means more to us than is possible to express in words; and brings us one step closer to the day when we can throw open our doors and tell stories together again.”

The programme includes a preview of Tim Price’s brand-new comedy English; a collection of Welsh musical theatre stars performing Welsh of the West End: Live; the family show Three; and an evening of spoken word and soul music entitled Orpheus – performed by Alex Wright and Phil Grainger. There will also be live concerts from Tayo Aluko, Kidsmoke, Aleighcia Scott, The Goat Roper Rodeo Band, Tip Top’s Musical Magic, and Mared Williams.





Throughout this period of closure, Theatr Clwyd has continued to support their audiences and local community – encouraging and facilitating creativity amongst young and old and those most isolated through the major creative programme Theatr Clwyd Together, hosting blood donation sessions for the Welsh Blood Service, distributing food packages to vulnerable families, creating digital dance workshops for those with Parkinson’s, and for the last four weeks, becoming a creative hub for the young people most in need during these times.

For tickets and further information, please visit www.theatrclwyd.com

FULL SUMMER PROGRAMME:

pop – 27 August, 7pm Tayo Aluko showcases his baritone voice in An Evening with Tayo Aluko – 28 August, 7pm.

musicals; from Sondheim to Streisand, in Funny Gals – 29 August, 7pm Orpheus tells a tale of ancient gods and late-night karaoke through spoken word and soaring

soul music – 4-5 September A preview of Welsh playwright Tim Price’s brand new comedy English – 6 September, 6pm.

September, 7pm Steffan Hughes presents an evening of performances by Welsh musical theatre stars in Welsh of the West End: Live – 19 September, 7pm

Three weaves together fairy tales in a spellbinding musical play for children aged 3+ and their families – 20 September, 11am and 2pm

Singer-songwriter Aleighcia Scott blends soul, R&B and gospel into her reggae music – 25 September, 7pm

Kidsmoke perform their brad of dreamy indie-pop – 26 September, 7pm

The Tip Top singers present a celebratory night of musical theatre with Tip Top’s Musical Magic – 27 September, 7pm

