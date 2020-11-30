Theatr Clwyd and Flintshire County Council join forces to bring ‘a box of festive joy’ to vulnerable children

Following on from the huge success of the Rainbow Shoebox Appeal during the national lockdown earlier this year, Theatr Clwyd and Flintshire County Council are working together once again to bring a box of festive joy and happiness to vulnerable children of all ages in Flintshire.

The theatre is asking people to donate shoeboxes full of fun, colourful treats to make Christmas a brighter time for a young person in Flintshire.

“The support we received from the community with our Rainbow Shoebox Appeal was fantastic and so heart warming” said Gwennan Mair, the theatre’s Director of Creative Engagement, “it’s great to be working with the amazing Social Services team at Flintshire County Council once again, Christmas will be a very different time for us all this year, but for some children and their families it will be harder than most.

We’ve such a strong community here in Flintshire, so we’re hoping that we can bring people together to make shoeboxes filled with Christmassy treats and activities to help those young people through this festive and uncertain period.”





“we are proud to work alongside the theatre once again to launch this amazing appeal” said Christy Hoskings, the Council’s Planning and Development Officer, “the Rainbow Shoebox Appeal proved to be a fantastic way to bring our communities together, offering people of all ages a way to do something incredible and make a big difference to so many children at Christmastime”.

The theatre is asking people to decorate and fill a shoebox with festive treats, snacks, toys, games, arts and crafts, Christmas decorations, seeds or books and drop them off at the theatre.

There is no need to book, but please ensure that you bring your boxes between 2pm – 5pm or 6pm – 9pm on Friday 10 – Saturday 11 December and maintaining strict social distancing at all times.

From the theatre, the boxes will be sorted and quarantined to make sure they are safe before being distributed to vulnerable children across Flintshire.

For more information and to take part visit: www.theatrclwyd.com/christmas-shoebox-appeal