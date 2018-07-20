Theatr Clwyd all set for 3 action packed days of entertainment at next weekends Family Arts Festival

Theatr Clwyd is gearing up for three action-packed days of shows, storytelling, face art, music, dance, cinema and crafts at the upcoming Family Arts Festival which runs from Friday 27 to Sunday 29 July.

There are ten live shows and workshops in dance, drama, animation, singing and creative play. It adds up to full weekend of boredom-busting, fun-packed enjoyment to kick off the holidays with a bang!

Gwennan Mair Jones, Theatr Clwyd’s Director of Creative Engagement said

“We warmly welcome the whole family, from babies to grandparents, for three days of celebrations featuring wonderful live shows, music, a big choice of exciting activities and cinema. It’s a weekend packed with fun and lots of opportunities to try new things and make discoveries. Come up the hill to start your summer with a special weekend to share with family and friends.”

There’s live music, puppetry and a whole host of colourful characters in Tiddler and Other Terrific Tales, based on the bestselling books by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

Tiddler and other Terrific Tales

Suitable for 5 – 12 year olds, with performances throughout the weekend, these delightful tales are based on the popular books Tiddler, Monkey Puzzle, The Smartest Giant in Town and A Squash and a Squeeze and guarantee funky moves, toe-tapping tunes and lots of giggles.

For younger children, age 3 and upwards, there’s A Square World, the touching story of three friends and what happens when an unexpected change leaves one of them left out in the cold and The Doodle Dance Show, a playful, interactive show that will get everybody doodling and imagining together.

A delight for everyone, from just weeks old to age 4, The Adventures of Pom is a visual and sensory exploration of the Greek myth Persephone with music, moving images and puppetry. Other events for 0 – 4 years include Shhh, The Elves Are Very Shy, presented by Elf-ologist Fay Greenwood who is bringing two of her tiny friends to meet us and You’ve Got Dragons, a musical, highly visual and sensitive production about one child’s journey to come to terms with their dragons.

Adventure Babies, 0-4 years is an interactive event which brings books alive through storytelling, sensory props, messy play, lights and much more.

Malcolm and the Storydrivers brings a very special VW campervan (Malcolm) to the theatre for a live story making adventure. Inside, young audience members are invited on an adventure in to solve puzzles, play games and think creatively as they are guided through a narrative journey. Using 967 building blocks children will assemble their own creations, inspired by the adventure they’re on.

For older children, 7 and over, The Origin of Species is an acclaimed musical comedy about how Charles Darwin discovered the secrets of evolution and why it took him over 20 years before he plucked up the courage to publish his remarkable idea. Science has never been so much fun!

Welsh National Opera

Music in the main bar ranges from Welsh National Opera’s Hansel and Gretel, an opera in 30 minutes with audience participation, to Gypsy Jazz: Billy Thompson Trio, improvisation from the violinist and his band to get you up on your feet. These are free events – just turn up! For young dance lovers, Hip Hop Dance is also a free event.

Art and Play includes Manga Art Animation, a workshop on how to draw Japanese manga or anime art for 8 year olds and upwards and, for 6 years and upwards, Below The Waves Animation, a workshop on 2D and stop-motion animation which includes design/storyboard processes, creating scenes, filming and editing. Cardboard Chaos is creative fun using cardboard for all the family and Wild Waste gives the opportunity to invent magical worlds and crazy characters using everyday objects and materials.

Welsh language storytelling, features the traditional Norwegian tale Y Trol Cas, re-told in Welsh. Cymraig Y Blant/For Kids also features Stori a Chan, stori and rhymetime for babies and children, suitable for both non-Welsh speaking parents and fluent speakers, and Baby Yoga, ideal for an early introduction to Downward Dog.

Cinema includes The Incredibles 2, as well as screenings of The Gruffalo, The Gruffalo’s Child, Room on the Broom and Welsh Cartoons, 45 mins of S4C animation for kids including Teifi,Gelert and SuperTed. Family films are screened throughout the weekend in the cinema.

Tickets for shows in the Family Arts Weekend cost just £2 – £5, with many free events, and are available now on 01352 701521 or see www.theatrclwyd.com for full details. Advance booking is recommended.