The ‘utterly brilliant’ Dad’s Army Radio Show comes to Theatr Clwyd next month

Two actors, two microphones, over twenty-five characters – and lots of sound effects! The highly acclaimed production of Dad’s Army Radio Show comes to Theatr Clwyd.

Perry and Croft’s classic BBC sitcom will be brought gloriously to life in Dad’s Army Radio Show at Theatr Clwyd Tue 4 – Thu 6 February.

David Benson (Goodnight Sweetheart and One Man, Two Guvnors) and Jack Lane (Wisdom of a Fool and 7 Days) will transport the audience right back to Walmington, working from original radio scripts – complete with sound effects, vintage music and all of Perry and Croft’s beloved characters and catchphrases.

Featuring three episodes newly adapted for radio; ‘When You’ve Got To Go’, ‘My Brother and I’ and ‘Never Too Old’, Dad’s Army Radio Show is a must see for fans of the BBC classic comedy and a fantastic opportunity for younger audiences to see the shows for the first time.

‘Benson and Lane’s two-man Army are a comedy force to be reckoned with.’

★★★★★ Radio Times

‘Benson & lane carry it all off beautifully’

★★★★ DAILY TELEGRAPH

‘Utterly brilliant, the best Dad’s Army recreation I’ve seen’

Dad’s Army Radio Show can be seen at Theatr Clwyd (Anthony Hopkins Theatre) from Tue 4 – Thu 6 Feb. Tickets priced from £10 are available from the Theatr Clwyd Box Office on 01352 344101 or at www.theatrclwyd.com. Dad’s Army is suitable for audiences aged 12+.

https://www.theatrclwyd.com/en/choose-seats/?eventi=394072