News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The ‘utterly brilliant’ Dad’s Army Radio Show comes to Theatr Clwyd next month

Published: Saturday, Jan 25th, 2020
Share:

Two actors, two microphones, over twenty-five characters – and lots of sound effects! The highly acclaimed production of Dad’s Army Radio Show comes to Theatr Clwyd.

Perry and Croft’s classic BBC sitcom will be brought gloriously to life in Dad’s Army Radio Show at Theatr Clwyd Tue 4 – Thu 6 February.

David Benson (Goodnight Sweetheart and One Man, Two Guvnors) and Jack Lane (Wisdom of a Fool and 7 Days) will transport the audience right back to Walmington, working from original radio scripts – complete with sound effects, vintage music and all of Perry and Croft’s beloved characters and catchphrases.

Featuring three episodes newly adapted for radio; ‘When You’ve Got To Go’, ‘My Brother and I’ and ‘Never Too Old’, Dad’s Army Radio Show is a must see for fans of the BBC classic comedy and a fantastic opportunity for younger audiences to see the shows for the first time.

Benson and Lane’s two-man Army are a comedy force to be reckoned with.

★★★★★ Radio Times

Benson & lane carry it all off beautifully

★★★★ DAILY TELEGRAPH

Utterly brilliant, the best Dad’s Army recreation I’ve seen

Dad’s Army  Radio Show can be seen at Theatr Clwyd (Anthony Hopkins Theatre) from Tue 4 – Thu 6 Feb. Tickets priced from £10 are available from the Theatr Clwyd Box Office on 01352 344101 or at www.theatrclwyd.com. Dad’s Army is suitable for audiences aged 12+.

https://www.theatrclwyd.com/en/choose-seats/?eventi=394072

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com   (adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Is love in the air for these two rescue cats this Dydd Santes Dwynwen?

Loss of live music venues in Wales is deeply concerning says chair of the National Assembly’s culture committee

Couple thank Flintshire & Wrexham Cardiac team who helped kick-start their healthy lifestyle that saw them shed 10 stone between them

Operation Pallial: Former professional wrestler at centre of a North Wales paedophile ring convicted for second time

Police close A548 near Gronant due to an incident

Flintshire councillors set to discuss concerns over hospital delays

25p a week increase helps police boss ramp up crackdown on online perverts and drugs gangs

Holocaust Memorial Day – Flintshire Council will observe two-minute silence for ‘pause and reflection’

Poet’s visit inspires Flint High School literature students


© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn