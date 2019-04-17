The search is on for community members to be a part of the Historical Dramatisation of the Mold Riots

This October Theatr Clwyd will stage its first major community production on the streets of Mold.

Mold Riots will have a cast of over 100 and take over the town centre for performances which will retell the story of the Mold Riots of 1869, marking the 150th anniversary of the disturbances.

Tensions between English and Welsh miners erupted in riots which left four people dead.

This new large-scale show written by Bethan Marlow and directed by Katie Posner will lead its audience through the same streets where the riots took place.

The action will take place at locations including Mold Livestock Market, with the support of J Bradburne Price & Co, Daniel Owen Square and St Mary’s Church.

Now the search is on for local people to get involved in every aspect of staging and performing this ambitious theatrical event.

Community Producer Alice Evans said: ‘This is such an exciting time for the Mold town, Flintshire’s Community and Theatr Clwyd to come together and retell this epic event in history.

There are opportunities for everyone to build this production whether you are a budding actor or prefer to be behind the scenes or maybe you have skills in photography or knitting. What a way to mark the 150th year and end 2019. I am so excited for what October will bring and to engage with more local community members.

I always welcome a chat and coffee so please do get in touch if you have a question, idea or want to know more.’

There is the opportunity for people of all ages and abilities to join the community company of actors and develop acting skills, working alongside a professional team. Open auditions will be held for aspiring performers early in May.

Getting involved in the production is a way to learn new skills. Monthly workshops in stage combat, acting, movement and storytelling will take place at St Mary’s Church Hall in Mold and are an opportunity to meet others taking part.

Singing is also a big part of the show, with a brand new score being specially written for a new Mold Riots community choir which local people are warmly invited to join.

There are also opportunities to get behind the scenes.

Applications are invited for a Director, Musical Director, stage managers, designers and members of the production team. Just send in 300 words about you and why you would like to be involved.

There are also lots of other ways to take part.

Playwright Bethan Marlow, who has written the show’s script, would like to work with aspiring writers, who have the chance to contribute to the script.

Under the guidance of a professional photographer, Theatr Clwyd is keen for amateur photographers and film makers to document the making of the show from the beginning of rehearsals until the first performance, with the opportunity to learn new skills and experiment with digital media.

Costumes are needed for over 100 company actors

Volunteers are invited to join the professional team of makers at the theatre and help create all elements of costume for the show.

There is also a knitting group, supported by Yarn O’Clock in Mold, who will provide knitted rocks for an art installation.

To get involved in the Mold Riots go to www.theatrclwyd.com and sign-up or call the theatre box office on 01352 701521.

To find out more about any aspect of volunteering and participation in Mold Riots contact alice.evans@theatrclwyd.com

The Theatr Clwyd Airstream caravan will be at Mold Market every week and at other events in the area for anyone to drop in and find out more.