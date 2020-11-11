The oldest church in Connah’s Quay could face part demolition to make way for flats

A church in Connah’s Quay which closed its doors last year could be partly demolished to make way for flats.

The final service at Golftyn Presbyterian Church took place in September 2019 after serving as a place of worship for more than two hundred years.

The decision was taken after the church said congregation numbers had decreased over the years.

Plans have now been submitted to Flintshire Council to knock down part of the building to convert the rest of it into six new flats.





Applicants M.A.D.E Developments said the scheme would provide “much-needed” low-cost accommodation.

In a planning statement, a representative said: “Golftyn Church was built in 1810 in a sub-classical style of the gable frontage.

“It is a dominant building in the street scene but is neither listed nor included on the local list of buildings of interest.

“Like many churches and chapels the congregations have fallen over the last two decades and the last service took place on 29 September 2019 after which it has remained empty.

“It is a substantial building which occupies virtually the whole of the site curtilage with side pedestrian access on its eastern boundary.

“There has been no demand for its continued use as a place of worship or for any other community use.

“The property has been sold with the intention to seek planning permission for the proposed development described below.”

The company said proposals to demolish part of the front of the church were necessary to create room for six off-street parking spaces.

The development would provide four one-bedroom flats and two two-bedroom flats.

At the time the church was closed, a spokesman said: “Golftyn was built in 1804 and in its lifetime has provided generations of families with spiritual support. It has seen many Christenings weddings and funerals over the years.

“As with a lot of churches these days this church has seen a dwindling congregation and it was a very sad day for its elders and members.”

Comments are currently being invited on the application via the council’s website.

The local authority will then make a decision on the plans at a later date.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).