The Mayor of Mold is going to abseil down County Hall this evening

Mayor of Mold Cllr Bob Gaffey will abseil down Flintshire Council’s County Hall this evening, Tuesday 15th May.

Cllr Gaffey is taking part in the sponsored abseil as part of a fundraising drive which will go towards helping transform Mold’s Bailey Hill into “thriving outdoor attraction.”

The abseil will begin at 7.15pm and is one of a number of fundraising initiatives being organised by the Mayor – to find out more pop over to the “Friends of Bailey Hill” Facebook Page here

