The ‘loophole’ which means Delyn constituents can’t trigger a by-election in wake of MP Rob Roberts sexual misconduct charges

“I tried to be very nice and said ‘I really like you as a boss, but I think it’s best our relationship stays professional’.”

Mr Roberts now faces a six-week suspension from the House of Commons following the sexual misconduct sanction and has had the Conservative party whip suspended.

A suspension of more than ten days would usually result in a recall petition and a by-election, if enough constituents wanted one.

However, recommendations from the IEP panel do not lead to such contests.

Chris Bryant MP said he has been warning of the loophole for “some time.”

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today Programme, he said “the law that was introduced in 2015 on the recall of MPs which allows for constituents to trigger a recall petition, only applies to a report that comes from a committee of the house and in particular the Standards Committee which I chair.

“Our committee doesn’t hear allegations of bullying and sexual harassment, that’s only done by the Independent Expert Panel, and unfortunately, up until now, the government has not changed the law so as to include decisions from the Independent Expert Panel.

“That is a glaring omission, it’s a preposterous situation, and the government should change it as fast as possible.”

“Every minister I’ve spoken to about this always does a very serious face and then does nothing about it.”

Chris Bryant said the “most extraordinary bit for me” in the IEP report into Rob Roberts actions, “apart from obviously the behaviour, is the fact that his appeal seemed to rest largely on the fact that he’d be losing £5000 of his salary” if suspended for six weeks.

Mr Bryant said: “Most people in the country would just think in most lines of work, this kind of behaviour would lead to being sacked summarily.”

“It seems extraordinary that voters won’t have an opportunity to take a view on that until the next general election in the Delyn constituency and actually if I were Mr Roberts wouldn’t want to be taking wouldn’t want to be exploiting a loophole in this way simply to stay in Parliament.”

Grant Shapps, the UK government’s transport secretary, has called for the loophole to be changed, speaking to BBC Radio 4, he said: “Although it’s a decision for the House of Commons, I rather agree that this loophole does need to be closed.”

“I’m aware the leader of the house (Jacob Rees Mogg) will be saying more about the lack of recall provision.”

“I don’t think there’s any place for this kind of behaviour in the house or indeed, in society, I think that’s very straightforward I really praise the individual who came forward quite bravely on this as well.”

“I think that they should not have the exemption from recall, just because it’s gone through this newly independent process and as I know, the leader of the House intends to come forward and say more about it.”