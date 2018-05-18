The Big Walk heads into Shotton

Flintshire Do It was chosen to host walkers on The Big Walk, an initiative journeying across the UK to shine a light on fantastic communities and projects that make great things happen where they live.

The Walkers joined community groups from across Flintshire at the former Tata Sports and Social Club on Rowleys Drive in Shotton.

An idea from the Eden Project made possible by the National Lottery, The Big Walk is designed to celebrate the people at the heart of the UK’s communities, who work together to make a positive difference locally.

Mark John-Williams, Co-Director of Flintshire Do It, was delighted to welcome The Big Walkers He said: “We’re so proud to have been chosen to host the walkers and to be able to shine a spotlight on what we do. Flintshire Do It is about bringing communities together to do stuff, hence the title! We don’t just talk about things, we actually do them. We’ve created two bands, a pop up cinema, and we have developed a buddy scheme that partners people together to go to gigs for example. We could be doing anything though. It’s all based on people’s strengths and about motivating and mobilising people. It’s definitely about empowerment”.



Jamie Davies, co-founder of Holywell-based Emerge Community Arts, and the band Sound Express, said

“We formed Emerge and Sound Express four years ago in order to build stronger communities through the Arts and for people to feel part of something special. Sound Express is a band for people with learning difficulties and we also have a band called Blues Face too. Music is the gel that holds people together, especially for people who maybe don’t feel that they have a voice that’s heard for whatever reason. It’s a way of expressing yourself in a way that’s completely unique”.

The Big Walk is an annual event visiting different projects and community groups, meeting the people making a real difference to local lives, while sharing an invitation to everyone to bring their own community together for a Big Lunch on 3 June.

Jude Boutle, from Llandrindod Wells in Powys, who has 363 miles to cover in 18 days, has been overwhelmed by the support of people and projects along the route and said:

“It is such an honour to meet the amazing staff and volunteers today. Their work is changing the lives of people in the local community and they deserve to be celebrated.

We started off from Morecambe on 16 May and it has been incredible. But the welcome we got into Wales from this wonderful project in Shotton has been overwhelming.”

Jude is one of eight walkers, in four teams travelling to the four corners of the UK, helping to spread the word about The Big Lunch, the UK’s annual get-together for neighbours on 3 June.

The Big Lunch was launched back in 2009 with the simple premise that great things happen when you bring people together.

Peter Stewart of The Big Lunch says:

“The Big Walk celebrates the great things people make happen where they live. The Big Lunch is a chance for people everywhere to build those friendships and connections locally, which help to create stronger, happier communities. Last year 9.3 million people had fun together at over 96,000 events across the UK – so give our walkers a smile and a wave, and sign up to bring your own community together for a Big Lunch on 3 June.”

Anyone can take part! Order a free pack and join millions of others across the UK for The Big Lunch on 3 June www.thebiglunch.com