The A494 in Mold has reopened following earlier collision

Update: The A494 between the Wylfa and New Brighton roundabouts has reopened.

Earlier report: Police say the A494 in Mold between the Wylfa and New Brighton roundabouts is currently closed in both directions.

Officers are asking motorists to use alternative routes while emergency services deal with the collision.

The crash is believed to have happened near to the Esso Garage.

RTC on the A494 #Mold between the Wylfa and New Brighton roundabouts, road currently closed in both directions, please use alternative routes for the time being, thank you. pic.twitter.com/KShyaY5dCy — North Wales Police (@NWPolice) November 5, 2018

Latest traffic report for the area states:

‘Road closed and slow traffic due to accident on A494 both ways from A494 / A5119 / New Brighton Roundabout to A541 / A494 / A549 / Wylfa Roundabout. The road has been closed so that emergency services can assist with the accident.’