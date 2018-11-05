   
News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The A494 in Mold has reopened following earlier collision

Published: Monday, Nov 5th, 2018
Share:

Update: The A494 between the Wylfa and New Brighton roundabouts has reopened. 

Earlier report: Police say the A494 in Mold between the Wylfa and New Brighton roundabouts is currently closed in both directions.

Officers are asking motorists to use alternative routes while emergency services deal with the collision. 

The crash is believed to have happened near to the Esso Garage.

Latest traffic report for the area states:

‘Road closed and slow traffic due to accident on A494 both ways from A494 / A5119 / New Brighton Roundabout to A541 / A494 / A549 / Wylfa Roundabout. The road has been closed so that emergency services can assist with the accident.’

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

A548 between Bagillt and Greenfield reopens following earlier collision

Derelict Flintshire infirmary wing could be turned into housing development

These are the five young people vying to represent Alyn and Deeside in the Welsh Youth Parliament

Police: ‘check your gardens and outbuildings’ as officers renew appeal to find missing Mold man

Craig Jones exits Nomads just three months after joining

Two charged following robbery at a Flint takeaway on Friday

Real Living Wage (not to be confused with National Minimum Wage) increase to £9 in Wales

Roadworks in and around Flintshire this week

Police concerns for missing Flintshire man

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn