Posted: Tue 15th Sep 2020

Teenager dies after collision on A55 near St Asaph

North Wales Police have sadly confirmed that the 17-year-old who was seriously injured following a collision on the A55 near St Asaph on Saturday night has sadly died.

He has been named as Ethan Ross who was from the St Asaph area.

Shortly after 10pm on Saturday, September 12th) police received a report of a collision on the eastbound carriageway near junction 26 for the St Asaph Business Park involving a scooter and a Vauxhall Astra.

Ethan, who was later airlifted to hospital in Stoke, sadly died yesterday evening.

Sergeant Raymond Williams of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Firstly our thoughts and sympathies are with Ethan’s family and friends at this difficult time. They will now be supported throughout the investigation by a specially-trained Family Liaison Officer.

“As the investigation progresses into this tragic collision, I am asking anyone who witnessed the collision or the moments leading up to it to please contact us quoting incident number Y134933. We are also keen to hear from anybody who may have been travelling near to junction 26 of the A55 around the time of the collision and who has dashcam footage that may have captured the incident.”

Anybody with information that could assist with the investigation is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit in St Asaph on 101 or via the live web chat by quoting incident number Y134933.

North Wales Police are not in a position to release further details at this time.



