Teenager has died after struck by a train on the Chester to Shotton line on Wednesday

British Transport Police have confirmed today the teenager struck by a train in Chester earlier this week has sadly died.

Train lines were closed between Shotton and Chester just before 10pm on Wednesday evening as emergency services attended the scene of the incident near Walls Avenue in Chester.

A statement from British Transport Police says;

‘BTP officers and ambulance services were called to the scene near Walls Avenue at around 9.55pm.

The 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital and sadly he died yesterday afternoon.

His next of kin has been informed.

His death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.’