News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Teenage girl among 6 arrested this morning on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs into Deeside

Published: Thursday, Sep 27th, 2018
Share:

Police say they have arrested six people this morning on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs into Deeside.

A man and a 16 year old boy from Merseyside, two women from Merseyside and a teenage girl from Deeside are in custody in Wrexham.

Meanwhile a 17 year old youth, also from Merseyside is in custody in Wakefield, Yorkshire.

A police spokesperson said:

“Operation Lake is part of North Wales Police’s on going work to disrupt the supply of drugs coming into the region and part of the wider strategy to combat County Lines crime.

County Lines crime involves gangs using mobile phone lines to facilitate drug orders and supply to users. They also use local property as a base which often belongs to a vulnerable person and is obtained through force or coercion known as ‘cuckooing’.”

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

LATEST NEWS:

Story benches reflect Flint community’s views on Foreshore’s future

Call for police officers in North Wales to carry lifesaving Naloxone spray for drug overdoses

Welsh Labour Leadership: Contest to choose Carwyn Jones successor gets underway

Winners of Flintshire’s 2018 Best Kept Communities revealed

Connah’s Quay Sea Cadets storage nightmare solved with shipping containers

Deal backed by Welsh Government will see four new units built on Deeside Industrial Estate

Thieves spotted stealing from Connah’s Quay charity clothes bank in broad daylight

Open Day offers prospective students the chance to see what’s new at Wrexham Glyndwr University

Online portal launched to help Welsh businesses prepare for Brexit

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn