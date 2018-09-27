Teenage girl among 6 arrested this morning on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs into Deeside

Police say they have arrested six people this morning on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs into Deeside.

A man and a 16 year old boy from Merseyside, two women from Merseyside and a teenage girl from Deeside are in custody in Wrexham.

Meanwhile a 17 year old youth, also from Merseyside is in custody in Wakefield, Yorkshire.

A police spokesperson said:

“Operation Lake is part of North Wales Police’s on going work to disrupt the supply of drugs coming into the region and part of the wider strategy to combat County Lines crime.

County Lines crime involves gangs using mobile phone lines to facilitate drug orders and supply to users. They also use local property as a base which often belongs to a vulnerable person and is obtained through force or coercion known as ‘cuckooing’.”