Posted: Sun 13th Sep 2020

Updated: Sun 13th Sep

Teen suffers ‘life threatening injuries’ after A55 crash near St Asaph – Police appeal for witnesses

A teenager has been left with life threatening injuries following a road traffic collision on the A55 near St Asaph last night.

Police received a report shortly after 10pm of a collision on the eastbound carriageway near junction 26 for the St Asaph Business Park involving a scooter and a Vauxhall Astra.

The emergency services attended and the 17-year-old rider of the scooter was taken to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd with serious injuries. He was later airlifted to hospital in Stoke and has been described as having life threatening injuries.

Officers are now appealing for any witnesses to come forward.


Sergeant Meurig Jones of the Roads Policing Unit said: “I am appealing to anybody who may have witnessed the collision, or anybody who may have been travelling along the A55 around the time of the collision and who may have dash cam footage to come forward.

“Our enquiries are underway and anybody who can assist with our investigation is urged to contact us immediately.”

Any witnesses or anybody who has dash cam footage is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit in St Asaph on 101 or via the live web chat by quoting incident number Y134933.



