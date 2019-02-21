Tech giants talk cyber-security and getting noticed online at Business Wales’ Wrexham Enterprise Hub

Experts from Google and Lloyds Banking Group will share the secrets of online influence at a digital support event at the Wrexham Enterprise Hub.

The ‘Getting Noticed Online’ event, held in partnership with Lloyds Banking Group, will be held on the 27th February at the Hub on Rhossddu road. The event is free to attend, but spaces are limited.

Experts from Google will deliver a digital marketing session, where attendees can learn the tips and tricks from industry leaders on how to stand out online, while Lloyds Banking Group will be holding workshops on cybersecurity and the power of social media.

Carl Turner, Community Manager at the Wrexham Enterprise Hub said:

“The beauty of a global digital marketplace is that a business can market to customers anywhere in the world. From Rhossddu to Reykjavik, geography is now less of a barrier to business – but only if you can make yourself stand out.

“The event will have something for everyone, no matter what stage your business is at – if you have any online presence at all, you’ll be able to gain some insight from a global leader.”

The Wrexham Enterprise Hub is one of five hubs across Wales funded by the European Regional Development Fund through the Welsh Government and will see over £4m invested to provide supportive spaces and mentoring for new and growing businesses.

Carys Williams, Lloyds Banking Group’s Ambassador for Wales, said:

“At Lloyds Banking Group, our Helping Britain Prosper plan drives our intention to tackle the social and economic issues that matter the most in Britain.

“We understand how important it is for small businesses to thrive, and within our plan we have made the commitment to support businesses to start up and grow.

The support we’re giving to businesses in Wales includes financial and business planning advice and free digital skills training. We are committed to continuing this support and are pleased that members of our team will share their expertise at the upcoming event at the Wrexham Enterprise Hub .”

For more information, or to book a space at the event, you can email carl.turner@businesswales.org. uk, or call 01978 807420.