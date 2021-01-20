Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 20th Jan 2021

Updated: Wed 20th Jan

Teachers are set to decide GCSE, AS and A-level grades in Wales – Education Minister confirms

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Learners in Wales studying for Qualifications Wales approved GCSE, AS and A levels this year will receive grades determined by their school or college, based on work they have completed over their course.

This policy decision was confirmed by Education Minister Kirsty Williams today (Wednesday, January 20) following further disruption to face-to-face learning caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement followed recommendations from the design and delivery advisory Group that is made up of head teachers and college leaders.

The group was established in December by the Minister to ‘support wellbeing, fairness and progression’ for learners taking exams this year.


Speaking in a video released on her Twitter channel, the Minister said: “The worsening situation with the pandemic has meant we have no choice but to revisit our approach to ensure wellbeing and public confidence in our qualifications system.

“The proposals we are announcing today puts trust in teachers’ and lecturers’ knowledge of their learners’ work, as well as their commitment to prioritise teaching and learning in the time available to support learners’ progression.

“Teaching the core content and aspects of each course remains my absolute priority for learners in exam years, so they are supported to progress with certainty into their next steps, with confidence in their grades.

“We are working with higher education institutions to look at how we can support learners through this transition, and can provide a bridge into university courses.

“I would like to thank each and every learner and education professional for their ongoing flexibility and adaptability in responding to this incredibly difficult situation. Their continuing commitment in the face of adversity is admirable, as is their individual and collective contribution to the national effort against Covid-19.”

Suzy Davies MS – the Shadow Minister for Education – said: “While this WJEC-designed framework is not what we had hoped for, and is not as good as a more formal externally set and marked programme, it’s a solid attempt to preserve consistency and quality of not just testing but also assessing.

“However, it’s also an acknowledgement that online learning hasn’t been cutting the mustard, despite a slimmed-down syllabus and some excellent examples of schools doing that really well – and we’ll have to wait a whole week before we can scrutinise the Minister on this decision.”

You can read the full statement here: https://gov.wales/written-statement-update-general-qualifications-2021-0



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Reports of flooding along stretches of the A548 Coast Road in Flintshire

News

Reports of power cuts affecting properties in Deeside

News

Heavy rain causing difficult driving conditions on regions roads including the A494 and A550

News

Coleg Cambria boosting mental health of staff, students and families in lockdown

News

Update: Section of Connah’s Quay High Street WON’T close today as planned

News

First Virtual Open Day of 2021 for Cheshire-based college to take place next week

News

Free virtual event for North Wales jobseekers set for 21 January

News

New programme launched in North Wales contains virtual support sessions for start-up businesses

News

Recovery app launched in Wales to help support people suffering from “long covid”

News





Read 622,408 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn