Teacher turned baker ready to launch her new ‘cupcake with a kick’ at Mold Food Festival

A teacher turned baker is getting ready to launch a new ‘cupcake with a kick’ from her stall of tempting cakes and bakes at this years Mold Food Festival next month.

For Beckie Taylor, a trained primary school teacher, baking has been a passion for since her childhood when she enjoyed baking with her mum and grandmas, she learned about cake decorating at high school while studying GCSE and A level food technology

Beckie set up ‘Lovelies Delights’ three years ago after making the decision to change career direction and follow her dream of baking for a living.

Since then, the business has gone from strength to strength, boosted by the high level of expertise Beckie has gained through her ongoing professional training in cake decorating.

In 2015, she was named as a finalist in the National Cupcake Championships with her ‘Ginger Lemonade’ cupcake, which is based on her grandma’s ginger loaf recipe.

Last year, Beckie attended Mold Food & Drink Festival for the first time but says she was completely unprepared for the volume of visitors,

“After the Saturday, I had to go home to bake as I had sold out of a lot of flavours, including my Pimm’s cupcakes, ‘mud and worms’ cupcakes, and brownies.

“I am really excited for this year’s Festival, and this time I will be taking a lot more with me! I hope people will like my new lemon and gin cupcakes, they’ve got a real zesty flavour and the gin, which is so popular at the moment, complements that really well.

“I am passionate about using local ingredients and I love my organic eggs from Castell Farm in Northop. I also use organic caster sugar and flour and, where possible, ethically sourced (Fairtrade) ingredients. When developing the new cupcake flavour for the Festival, I was delighted to find ‘Brecon Gin’, produced in Wales by Penderyn Distillery, said Beckie.

Through attending the Festival last year, Beckie secured a contract with The Olive Tree Deli in Mold to supply a variety of cakes and treats,

“I’ve really benefited from an increase of awareness of my company since Mold Food & Drink Festival. It’s brilliant to have such a high profile event in our area, and it’s a great opportunity for local businesses.” She said.

Lovelies Delights is one of almost a hundred and forty exhibitors who will be at the Festival, which attracts over 13,000 visitors each year.

John Les Tomos, Festival Chairman said:

“Once again we are delighted to have so many excellent food and drink producers attending the Festival this year. Many have come year after year but we have a lot of new exhibitors too, which makes for an interesting mix and offers even more variety for our visitors. It’s going to be a fantastic weekend!”

Mold Food and Drink Festival is on 16th and 17th September. For full details visit: www.moldfoodfestival.co.uk

The Festival is supported by Flintshire County Council, Mold Town Council and MPH Construction.