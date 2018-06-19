Targeted police patrols in bid to crackdown on drug hot spots in Connah’s Quay

Police say they are carrying out targeted day and night foot patrols as part of an ongoing operation to cut drug dealing and drug use in the area.

As part of Operation Lamsters, secluded spots in Wepre Park and Dock Road have been identified as places where dealers and users meet.

Officers are also using mobile cameras as part of a wider crackdown on anti-social behaviour.

Officers are working in conjunction with town and county council initiatives to tackle these hotspots.

North Flintshire Inspector, Alison Sharp said;