Targeted police patrols in bid to crackdown on drug hot spots in Connah’s Quay

Police say they are carrying out targeted day and night foot patrols as part of an ongoing operation to cut drug dealing and drug use in the area.
As part of Operation Lamsters, secluded spots in Wepre Park and Dock Road have been identified as places where dealers and users meet.
“The public has spoken” police apply for closure order extension on two Connah’s Quay houses
Officers are also using mobile cameras as part of a wider crackdown on anti-social behaviour.
Officers are working in conjunction with town and county council initiatives to tackle these hotspots.
North Flintshire Inspector, Alison Sharp said;
“Our regular patrols combined with local schemes to tidy up places by cutting back undergrowth, trees and grass will make them less secluded and therefore less attractive to those involved with illegal drugs.
“We are also moving mobile cameras to different locations regularly as part of a wider effort to combat this issue and antic-social behaviour in general and to demonstrate to residents and businesses that we are listening to their concerns.”