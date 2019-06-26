Systems issue prevents patients of a Mold medical practice which shut suddenly registering with new GP

Patients of a Mold medical practice which closed suddenly without notice last month have been unable to register with new GP.

Those registered at Bromfield Medical Centre – known locally as ‘Dr Tom’s – were contacted with information about the new practice where they were to be registered following the closure.

Letters sent to patients of Bromfield said the transfer would take place during the week commencing 17 June.

However, “an issue with the national system which processes the transfer of patients between GP practices has resulted in a delay in completing the transfer of these patients.” Betsi Cadwaladr Health Board has said.

As a result, “patients who were previously at Bromfield Medical Centre have not yet been re-registered at a new practice as previously planned.” A statement on Betsi Cadwaladr website says.

The health board said it has received “reassurance” problems with the system have now been resolved and the “process of dispersing the list should be completed by early next week.”

In the meantime, patients are being asked not contact their new practice until the week commencing Monday, July 1, after which point all records are expected to have been successfully updated.

“Until then, patients in need of access to care should continue to contact Bromfield Medical Centre for the remainder of this week.” The health board says.

Bromfield Medical Centre closed suddenly in May, the closure left around 2000 registered patients without their regular GP.

The reason for the of Bromfield medical practice wasn’t disclosed, Betsi Cadwaldr said at the time it was supporting staff during “this difficult time.”

Patients who need to see a doctor outside of regular opening hours can contact the North Wales GP Out of Hours Service on 0300 123 55 66.