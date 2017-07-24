Suzuki quad bike and garden tools stolen in Penyffordd burglary

Police are hunting thieves who stole a Suzuki quad bike and Stihl garden power tools from a property in Penyffordd last week.

Thieves forced open a barn door at an address on Stryt Isa, Penyffordd sometime between Wednesday July 19 and Thursday July 20.

They made off with a green Suzuki quad bike and power tools including a Stihl strimmer and hedge cutter.

Police are asking anyone who may have spotted the bike or has any information about the theft to call 101 quoting reference RC171089918.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or contact North Wales Police via their live chat support – click here