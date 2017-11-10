Suspected drug dealer from Merseyside arrested in Mold raid

Police say they have arrested a 22-year-old Merseyside man today on suspicion of being involved in the supply of drugs in the Mold area.

Officers raided a property on Earl Road, Mold this morning and a quantity of Class A drugs was seized.

The drugs warrant was part of Operation Blake, aimed at disrupting the supply of drugs into the Mold area by Merseyside- based organised criminal gangs.

The arrested suspect has been released under investigation.

Inspector Darren Whibberley said;

“This latest arrest is a further demonstration that we are determined to clampdown on those bringing these illegal and dangerous drugs into our communities.”

Police say it is important that communities share their concerns and information with them.

“We want people to share information with us. Contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.” said Inspector Whibberley.

Police executed warrants in an early morning operation in the Merseyside area on Wednesday, the raids targeted dealers supplying drugs into North Wales.

Five men from Merseyside and a man and a woman from Flintshire were arrested in the operation.

Police are clamping down on organised crime gangs targetting the area in what are known as county lines operations, these involve urban dealers expanding their crack and heroin business into small-town markets.

The gangs often exploit children and vulnerable people as couriers to move drugs and money between the new market and their urban hub.

Another tactic gangs use is so-called cuckooing – where drug dealers take over the homes of a vulnerable person in exchange for free drugs.

The county lines model means dealers can peddle class A drugs without having to visit their markets – cutting the risk of being picked up and arrested by local police.

If you suspect dealers are operating in your area you can contact the police control room direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or phone 101.