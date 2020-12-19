Supermarkets in Wales will be banned from selling non-essential goods during ‘Level 4’ lockdown

Supermarkets will once again be banned from selling non-essential items during the Wales wide “Level 4” lockdown which begins on December 25.

On Wednesday first minister Mark Drakeford warned, “The situation we are facing is extremely serious.”

“We must move to alert level four and tighten the restrictions to control the spread of coronavirus and save lives.”

“This new set of higher-level restrictions will apply to the whole of Wales.”





“This means all non-essential retail, including close contact services and all leisure and fitness centres will close at the end of trading on Christmas Eve.”

During the two week firebreak between October and November, a ban a non essential retail triggered a fierce backlash from the public, an online petition against the ban gathered more than 60,000 signatures.

At the time images posted on social media showed supermarket aisles blocked off and shelves covered in plastic sheeting preventing people from buying items deemed non essential.

Ahead if Wales moving to Level 4 restrictions next Friday, the government published guidance which states:

“The default position with regard to shops in Alert Level 4 is that they should all be closed, unless they are a category of shop that provides goods or services that are explicitly allowed.”

Like firebreak lockdown, shops allowed to remain open include supermarkets and other food retailers, pharmacies, banks and post offices.

But wherever possible, people should avoid unnecessary visits to these and “use alternative approaches such as online services and deliveries.” The Welsh government says.

The guidance states that in large supermarkets, in most cases it will be clear that certain sections of the store must be cordoned off or emptied, and closed to the public.

“Where there are distinct parts of a store selling (for example) electrical goods, clothes, toys, games, or products for the garden, these should be closed to the public – and these products should not be sold.” The guidance says.

During the firebreak, some stores put signs up asking people not to purchase products classed as non essential putting the onus on the public and pointing out shop staff will not ‘police’ the restrictions.

Interesting approach to the ‘non essential’ item issue from B&M in Deeside … https://t.co/re9NaPFS2g pic.twitter.com/5ixvWByQbe — DEESIDE.com (@DeesideDotCom) October 26, 2020

Welsh government guidance says this approach won’t be acceptable: “The responsibility for closing premises and not selling certain products cannot be delegated to customers and must be managed by the shop.”

“Shops cannot divest themselves of this responsibility, and for the avoidance of doubt making all of their products available and merely asking customers (for example through signage or announcements) not to purchase anything that the customer thinks they have good reason to buy does not meet the legal obligation.”

The areas which can be open in shops selling multiple product types are areas selling:

Food and drink.

Products ancillary to the sale of food and drink, including disposable items used for the preparation and storage of food (such as kitchen foil, food bags and cling film) but also basic products necessary to prepare and eat food and drink such as food containers, pots and pans, crockery, cutlery and other similar items.

Products for washing clothes and for cleaning and maintaining the home, including batteries, light bulbs and fuel. This also includes any products necessary for the upkeep of animals.

Toiletries, personal care and cosmetic products, including toilet rolls and sanitary products.

Pharmaceutical products.

Baby products including equipment, clothes and nappies.

Newspapers and magazines.

Stationery and greetings cards.

Pet food and other pet supplies.

Products for the maintenance of bicycles and cars.

Services for the repair and maintenance of mobile telecommunications or IT devices.

In addition a supermarket may sell any item ordinarily sold in small stores such as convenience stores, corner shops and off licences.

In exceptional circumstances shops that sell multiple types of product (such as supermarkets) can sell other products that are not on general sale at alert level 4. Those products must be required in an emergency or on compassionate grounds.

Alert level 4: frequently asked questions: https://gov.wales/alert-level-4-frequently-asked-questions#section-58332

Business closures: alert level 4: https://gov.wales/business-closures-alert-level-4#section-58491