Students settling in well to new term at Ysgol Treffynnon Holywell

It has been a phased return to school life for students at Ysgol Treffynnon, Holywell and staff have been impressed with the maturity shown by all students in adhering to the new measures that have been put in place to ensure everyone is kept safe.

The new year 7 students were the first to start back and enjoyed two induction days to familiarise themselves with the school and their teachers.

John Weir, headteacher, said: “We have had a great start to the school year with a hundred per cent attendance of our new year 7 students which is fantastic.

It felt so good to welcome our new students on the first day of term and to give them an opportunity to get used to the school before the arrival of other year groups.





They were so excited and really enjoyed their two induction days, having missed out on the transition programme we normally schedule in the summer term.

Everything has gone very smoothly and teachers have commented on how delightful and wonderful the new year group is.”

The school has implemented a range of actions to minimise the transmission of the Covid-19 virus which include hand sanitising stations in every classroom, all entrances and toilets; social distancing signs have been spray painted on the floor and posters displayed throughout the school; additional outdoor seating and the installation of a food cabin where students can enjoy their lunch.

In addition, students are being kept in three social contact groups (year 7, year 8/9 and year 10/11) with a dedicated break out area.

Breaks and lunch times are also being staggered to enable the contact groups to be kept separate and a one-way system has been put in place for everyone to follow.

Students are wearing face coverings for lesson changeovers and extra cleaning procedures are happening throughout the day.

As of Monday, (September 14th) the school is open to all year groups. ”

Mr Weir added: “The gradual start to the year is giving everyone a chance to get used to the new way of working.

I couldn’t be more pleased with how things have gone so far, and I would like to thank staff, parents and students for their understanding and cooperation.

I am confident that with everything we have put in place and the continued adherence to the various measures, we can all enjoy a safe, productive and exciting autumn term.”

Rob Chesters, lead teacher for care, support and guidance, said:

“I have been extremely impressed by how well the year 7 cohort have started and settled into school life, especially after missing vital transition time.

Already we can see lots of new friendships being formed and they have all enjoyed their first few days at the school, which is evident from the brilliant full attendance we have seen.

It was nice having year 7 students on their own for the first couple of days to help ease their transition from primary to secondary school and it has given staff a chance to get to know them properly. We are now ready for a successful year ahead.

After school clubs will be starting up soon and these will also be kept to student contact groups. Starting with year 7 students, the school’s 5×60 officer will be running football on Wednesdays and multi sports on Fridays. ”