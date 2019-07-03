Students! Looking for a summer placement that pays £320 a week + bonus? This may be of interest..

Britain’s leading trailer manufacturer Ifor Williams Trailers operates four advanced manufacturing sites across North Wales including one on Deeside Industrial Estate and another in Sandycroft.

Following an unprecedented response to a recent new Product Launch, the firm is looking for high calibre individual to join their team.

Ifor Williams has launched a Summer Placement Programme for students to work days and shifts within the manufacturing sites.

“The programme will involve working with our enthusiastic team, manufacturing our highly sought after products. Full training, along with suitable workwear will be provided.” A company spokesperson says.

Role Requirements

Successful candidates will be expected to:

-Demonstrate a good level of practical skills.

-Have an excellent attitude to achieving the highest standard of work.

-Be able to fit in and work successfully within a fast-paced team

Candidates from any discipline will be considered but must be a minimum of 18 years old.

All applicants must be available to work for the entire 8-week programme and must be available to attend an Assessment Day on either Tuesday 9th or Wednesday 10th of July at The Racecourse Ground, Wrexham Football Club.

All successful candidates must also be available on either Thursday 11th or Friday 12th July to attend an on-site New Starter Induction.

In return, Ifor Williams will pay successful candidates £320 a week plus a £250 “sign off bonus” will be awarded to “those who have achieved full attendance and who have worked diligently to achieve set production standards.”

How to Apply?

Apply by calling Ifor Williams recruitment team on 01490 412 626.

An application form can be found here: Student Summer Placement Online Application