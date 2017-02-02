Students host floristry demonstration in aid of Wales Air Ambulance

Coleg Cambria’s floristry students and staff recently organised a floristry demonstration in aid of the colleges chosen charity for the year ‘Wales Air Ambulance’.

The demonstrator was Anthony Williams, a leading UK florist and the co-owner of ‘Design Element’ in Irlam, Salford, Manchester. Anthony is a world class florist who travels the world to share his skills.

Anthony spent the day working with students at the college preparing a range of innovative floral designs showing the latest industry trends from the UK and abroad.

He recently set up a floristry school in China with his partner Neil Whittaker and the students were enthralled to hear about Anthony’s career and experiences.

Amanda Ellis, Floristry Tutor at Coleg Cambria who organised the event said: “Thank you to all who helped and supported the demonstration with Anthony Williams from the Design Element in Manchester.

“The night was truly fabulous and a great opportunity for the students to see floristry at its best whilst learning lots of new skills and ideas for future demonstrations.”

Paul Raven, Deputy Director for Land-based programmes at the college added: “The evening demonstration was a great success. It was an excellent experience for our students, many of whom brought their families along. We were also delighted that staff from many of the local flower shops in the area were able to come along and support us.

“Everyone that attended the event was amazed by Anthony’s skills and ideas. We are hoping to organise a similar event in the summer, but this time our students will be the demonstrators and will be putting their own skills to the test.”

For more details about floristry courses at Coleg Cambria contact www.cambria.ac.uk or

phone 0300 0330 007