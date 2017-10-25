Horticulture students from Coleg Cambria got to work with TV star Alan Titchmarsh

Students from Coleg Cambria recently got to work with TV star Alan Titchmarsh on the TV programme, Love your Garden.

Ten Horticulture learners from the Northop site were delighted to volunteer their time to help the popular TV programme to build a garden in Chester for a deserving couple who have dedicated their lives to supporting and assisting others.

Unsure of what to expect on arrival the learners and their Tutor, Nicolette Evans, were escorted into a large rear garden and set to work on demolishing the existing features including large paving flags.

The first day was filled with task such as taking delivery of lots of materials including turf, plants and timber, and moving all the rubble from the back garden into the skips in the front driveway.

The second day moved at a similar pace and the construction team were thrilled with the progress made and wanted the volunteering students to return for the planting up of the garden.

All were so excited to return to the project and at the prospect of meeting and working alongside the legend, Alan Titchmarsh.

Coleg Cambria Horticulture Tutor, Nicolette Evans said:

“This was an absolutely fantastic and exciting experience for those students who gave up their time to help transform the garden for this special couple.

“Although the temperatures soared during the first couple of days the students did not flag and were focused and thrilled to be involved in such a worthy cause.

The work ethic shown by all of the students was outstanding, willing to help wherever they could and keen to make a difference.”