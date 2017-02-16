Students Celebrate #WelshLanguageMusicDay

Coleg Cambria students recently celebrated Welsh Language Music Day with gigs being held at Deeside and Yale sites in partnership with Welsh Language Initiative, Menter Iaith Sir Fflint and Maelor.

Welsh Language Music Day which is in it’s second year saw gigs, performances and special events happening across Wales.

In partnership with names such as Deezer, HMV, BBC, Grazing Shed, Spillers and a host of talented Welsh musicians including Cerys Matthews, Fred Perry UK, Huw Stephens, Bethan Elfyn, Adam Walton and Green Man, just to name a few.

Learners from the college enjoyed live performances by Chwalfa a rock band from the Bangor area and Pyroclastig from the Llyn Peninsula.

Music Technology students assisted with the performance at the Yale site with the PA system, ensuring the best possible sound quality for the audience.

Non Lewis-Edwards, Welsh Language Co-ordinator at Coleg Cambria added:

“Welsh Language Music Day is a great opportunity to increase the audience of Welsh Language music. There are so many great Welsh bands out there and having this sort of platform headed by Huw Stephens is an excellent way to raise awareness of what’s available through the medium of Welsh.”